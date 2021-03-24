‘No Dey Oppress Us’ – Reactions As DJ Cuppy Is Served Amaka With Two Different Soups Spotted (PHOTO)

Popular Nigerian disco jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy seem to be tensioning her fans on social media in a recent post she made online.

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola shared a photo of her holding Yam Flour popularly called Amala in Nigerian parlance in one hand with two plates of soups placed in front of her.

It is obvious she was going to do justice to the food and adding a caption to it, she quizzed fans who were hungry in Yoruba language.

She wrote; ‘Twitter pipu ṣe ebi n pa e?’

However, some fans saw it as an oppression they could not do anything about their hunger since she is far away in the UK whilst they are in Africa to join her.