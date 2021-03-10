No Family Member Should Come First Before My Husband – Actress Nkiru Umeh

Nigerian actress, Nkiru Umeh, has bared her thoughts on love and marriage.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to state that no family member should expect to come first before her husband and her children.

The actress added that only a man’s wife and his children are his real family members.

In her words:

“Dear Men……. Your FAMILY first before any family and by any Family I mean the one you created directly with your God….. Only your Wife and Kids made that list. No family member should come first before my husband and kids. I said what I said!!!”

See her post below: