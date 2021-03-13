No More Amnesty For Criminals In Benue, Says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that there is no more amnesty for criminals in the state.

The Governor spoke at the burial of Terkura Suswam at Anyinne on Saturday.

He lamented the conspiracy of silence among the people which he said was making the crisis rage unabated.

Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam was murdered by some gunmen at his country home, Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom also condemned in strong terms the criminality in the three local government area of Sankera, Logo, Ukum, and Katsina-Alla, saying that his government would no longer negotiate with any criminal.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to go after those who have taken into criminality in the state, particularly Sankera axis.