No Rift Between Buhari, Tinubu – Governor Badaru

Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has dismissed suggestions of rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

Badaru, who is rhe Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Strategy and Contact Committee, stated this on Thursday in Abuja during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I think people wanted to see that and that will not happen. I believe it is all politics. President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu and all the leaders of the party speak with one voice,” he said.

“We have pushed that story about President Buhari and Tinubu to certainly hit the polity. But it is not true. We know that the party is one indivisible and all the stakeholders are being carried along.”