No Rift Between Buhari, Tinubu – Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports suggesting a crack in the relation between President Muhammadu Buhari and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement titled, ‘Alleged rift between President Buhari and Tinubu; handiwork of cynics’ on Wednesday.

Shehu attributed reports of a rift between the two leaders to those he described as media mischief-makers.

The statement read, “The Presidency wishes to make it clear that there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and his strong ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The President and the Asiwaju have a very strong commitment to the All Progressives Congress towards bringing change and this is a commitment they have made to the Nigerian people.

“Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false, the handiwork of some media mischief makers.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes, planting such stories which are absolutely false.

“This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.

“If Asiwaju is not a frequent face in the Aso Rock Villa, it is on account of the fact that he is not a cabinet member of this government. The fact that he is not every day around the Villa does not make him less of a friend to the President and this administration.”