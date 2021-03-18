Northern bride reaffirms her lucky husband married an Angel, by showing up at her wedding in a wings cape

A Nigerian bride recently made headlines on social media after videos made the rounds of her unique outfit on her wedding day.

Nigerians are no doubt great lovers of weddings and couples have been known to try and outdo one another so that their day makes headlines and is not easily forgotten.

Well, a young bride seems to have successfully achieved that and her antics would not be forgotten in a while.

In a viral social media video, a bride was seen walking down the aisle in an interesting outfit. She rocked a lovely Ankara dress, simple head tie, but what stood out the most was her pair of wings.

The young bride wore a pair of gold wings complete with fringe details as she walked slowly down the aisle to meet her husband who sat patiently.

As the bride turned, guests could see that the cape was not the only surprise as her dress had a very long train trailing behind her.

Video below:

Media users reacting to the video wrote: