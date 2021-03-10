Not Just Zamfara, North West Needs More Troops, Matawalle Tells Service Chiefs

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has called on the Nigerian military to deploy more troops not only to Zamfara but to Northwest States.

He made the call on Tuesday when he received the service chiefs at the Government House in Gusau.

The governor stated that there must be blocking forces to block the routes of bandits from moving from one state to another.

Also Read: Army To Gumi: Troops Are Not Deployed Along Religious Lines

He pointed out that troops deployed to Zamfara should not stay in the city but go to the heated area and take the battle to different bandits’ camps in the state.

“We need more deployment of troops across the whole North West, not just Zamfara, and we equally appreciate all the efforts of Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari toward defeating the lingering issues of banditry.

“Particularly, we appreciate the recent resolution to deploy additional 6,000 troops to complement the effort of those already on the ground,” he told the military leaders.