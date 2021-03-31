Nothing Is Permanent With Any Man – Actress Onyii Alex Tells Ladies

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex has offered her take on relationships and love with men.

The fast-rising actress took to her Instagram Stories to state her opinion on the controversy surrounding the relationship of Nigerian music star, Davido and his celebrity chef fiancee, Chioma.

According to the movie star, nothing is permanent with a man; therefore, the best thing for a woman to do is to enjoy her time with him and move on.

“You see ehn lol nothing is permanent with any man just enjoy ur own time and go cause they will disappoint you”, she wrote.

