Nursing mum who sat for exam while heavily pregnant becomes first and only graduate with First Class in Unical

A woman who sat for her final exams while pregnant and gave birth 3 days after her exams, has become the first person to ever graduate with a first class from the Linguistics and Communications Studies in University of Calabar (Unical).

Colette Offiong Bassey took to Instagram to share her testimony following her convocation ceremony.

She revealed that it wasn’t easy as she wrote her exams just days before her due date, yet she not only succeeded, but also set a record.

In the Unical department of Linguistics and Communications Studies’ 44 years history, no one has ever graduated with a First Class in the department, until Colette.