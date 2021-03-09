Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun becomes the first Nigerian Governor to be administered a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The governor took the vaccine at the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Recall that Ogun State became the first state to receive Astrazeneca vaccine yesterday.

His deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and two frontline health workers were also administered the vaccine.

The governor after taking the vaccine said, “Taking our doses is, first, service to self then to people, because we can only silence the virus if we think and act together. We should be aware that even our two doses don’t preclude the use of facemasks and compliance with other safety guidelines.”

He called on the citizens of the state to also make themselves available to take the vaccine.