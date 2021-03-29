Okupe Asks FG To Use Satellites, Drones To Tackle Banditry

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the Federal Government to adopt technology to tackle banditry and other forms of insecurity confronting the country.

Okupe made this call during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday.

He explained that technology was also adopted during Jonathan’s administration in monitoring Boko Haram activities in Bama, Borno State.

“When we were in government and there was a crisis in Bama. Boko Haram attacked a village called Bama and burnt down houses. Several districts were burnt.

“We got satellite pictures of Bama and I was able to count the number of houses in every unit that were burnt, including the ones that were not burnt.

“I have not seen enough seriousness in any arrangement that we are making that can stop them. We can use satellite images and drones,” Okupe said.

Okupe also slammed Governments, bodies, and individuals suggesting negotiations with bandits, saying it only breeds insecurity.