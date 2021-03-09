Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer Welcome Baby Boy

Popular businessman, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, actress Rosy Meurer are now proud parents of a newborn baby boy born in Geneva, Switzerland.

Churchill, filled with excitement about the newest addition to his family, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share the good news with his followers and friends.

His caption reads:

“It’s a moment of bliss and celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father.

Ahead of the mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination

My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace.

My son “KING Churchill, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments.

Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!”

See his post below: