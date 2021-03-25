Omokri Slams Tinubu For Donating To Katsina Market Fire Victims

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has slammed former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reportedly donating a sum of N50 million to victims of the fire disaster which engulfed Katsina Central Market.

Recall that Tinubu had on Wednesday donated the sum of N50m to victims of the fire disaster which engulfed Katsina Central Market on Monday.

Also Read: Insecurity Worse Under Buhari Than Abacha, Says Mailafia

Reacting to this development, Omokri criticized Tinubu who according to him did not donate money for the victims of the Sabo market fire in Oyo State, the Ijesha market and Alade market fire victims in Lagos State.

See his tweet below: