Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Hubby Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has celebrated the 25th wedding anniversary of her marriage to her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde with lovely photos shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The award winning movie star and Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) wrote as caption:

“25 years Strong! Happy Marriage Anniversary to us 🥂.”

The mother of four also celebrated her husband whose birthday coincidentally falls on the same day.

“Happy birthday to a Rare kind of Man. You Need to be studied. Your Type is probably One in a Century. Live Long King ! 👑Love you forever My Captain. ❤️“, she wrote.

In a subsequent post, she wrote:

“Your Real Life Bonny & Clyde 🖇”

See her posts and photos below: