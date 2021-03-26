One thing Nigeria has in common with Australia, others is peace — President Buhari

Nigeria is as peaceful as Gambia, South Korea, Slovak, Australia, Bagladesh and Guinea Bissau, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president said this in Abuja, while receiving letters of credence from the envoys of the six countries, on Thursday, March 25.

“In addition to the fraternal relations between us, the one thing Nigeria has in common with your countries is peace. Peace is priceless, desirable and crucial to sustainable development and achieving the targets set by the UN global initiatives.

It is therefore imperative for us to work individually and bilaterally for sustainable peace. Achieving global peace is vital to attaining food security. Peace and food security should be pursued simultaneously,” he said.