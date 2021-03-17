Orodata Science Micro-Grants For Data-Driven Investigative Journalism 2021

Orodata Science is a Civic Technology organization that simplifies and democratizes public data to empower citizens with actionable information towards accountability and transparency.

Orodata also strengthens the capacity of the media through data-driven and other digital technology initiatives. This program will support journalists to produce in-depth investigative data-driven stories on thematic areas. The thematic areas are COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccines, Development and Gender.

Interested journalists are encouraged to pitch their stories from Monday 15 March till 30 March 2021. Successful applicants will get a congratulatory email by 31 March and are expected to send in the first draft by 20 April.

The Orodata team will support with Data, Analysis and Visualizations, stories should be published by 23 May 2021. Stories must be published on a widely circulated news platform (e.g. Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation News, The Cable, Premium times, Daily trust etc.)

To apply click here