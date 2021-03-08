Oshiomhole Wanted To Transform To Godfather, Derail Our Plans – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has expressed that he was brutalised in a bid to end godfatherism and ensure that the then governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, successfully completed his two terms in office.

Shaibu disclosed this in his remarks at the reception for the outgone local government chairmen on Sunday.

He expressed that he was always loyal to a worthy course.

“People say I am loyal to Obaseki, but I will say I am loyal to a course. I was brutalised and injured and had my knees replaced under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration because some godfathers wanted to derail our plans of making poverty history.

“We fought on the side of the people and the beneficiary of that struggle was Oshiomhole. In this new fight, he (Oshiomhole) has now become the godfather who is trying to derail our plans and I fought on the side of Governor Godwin Obaseki in making poverty history in Edo.

“We started the revolution of ending godfatherism in Edo under Oshiomhole and we all supported him because we believed that enough is enough and that Edo will not be placed in the hands of individuals that will mortgage our collective heritage and wealth.

“Some of the outgone chairmen betrayed the course and their people by joining forces with the godfathers, but you were offered jeeps and millions and you refused to join them.”