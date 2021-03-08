Osinbajo Instrumental To Successes Recorded By Buhari’s Administration: Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is instrumental to the achievements recorded by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a message to congratulate Osinbajo on his 64th birthday, Bello described the vice-president as a “great gift” and an asset to Nigeria.

He also added that his contributions have helped the country develop.

The governor stàted that Osinbajo has proved himself as a loyal and dedicated deputy to the president since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2015.

He prayed that God grant him many more years in sound health to enable him to contribute to the development of the country.