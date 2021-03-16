‘Over 1000 Artists In Nigeria, But Only Three Are Great’, Says DJ Big N

Nigerian disc jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, alias DJ Big N has said that only three Nigerian artists are doing great things despite that the country has over 1000 artists.

The disc jockey made this assertion via his official Instagram page.

His statement is in light of the Grammy awards received by Nigerian superstar artists, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The Mavin Records disc jockey also noted that the three big names in the Nigerian music industry have maintained their relevance over the years because they have been consistent with their craft. He then used this point to inspire upcoming artists in the industry.

See his post below: