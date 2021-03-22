Pardon Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame, Jonah Jang Begs Buhari

Former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the release of former Governor Joshua Dariye from prison.

Jang made the appeal on Sunday in Jos, Plateau state capital alongside the lawmaker representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang.

The politicians asked the president to grant Dariye “executive pardon on compassionate ground”, noting that his health is deteriorating.

Recall that the supreme court had on March 12 upheld Dariye’s conviction over criminal breach of trust, which attracted a 10-year jail.

The court, had, however, quashed the charge bordering on criminal misappropriation of public funds.

Jang also appealed that Jolly Nyame, former governor of Taraba, should be granted state pardon, having served part of his 12-year jail term.