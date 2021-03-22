Patoranking Gifts His Sister And Her Husband A Car On Their Wedding Day (Video)

Nigerian dancehall and reggae musician, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, alias Patoranking has gifted his sister a brand new car as a wedding gift at her wedding reception party.

The video of the moment the car was unveiled is currently circulating on social media.

In the video, the wedding guests can be seen excited about the present gifted to the ‘Abule’ coroner’s younger sister named Sharon.

The musician himself was also present at the reception. The father of one could also be seen delivering a special performance of one of his hit songs, ‘Wedding Day’ during the father-and-daughter dance.

Watch the video HERE