PDP Has Confidence, Zeal To Save Nigeria, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the Peoples Democratic Party has the zeal and confidence to save Nigeria from its current woes.

He boasted on Monday during the commissioning of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

“This is a party that Nigerians have seen, Rivers State has seen that we have the confidence, we have the commitment to save Nigeria,” he said.

“Let them tell us what they have done for Rivers State. I hear they want to flag off railway gauge to Maiduguri. Is that what we need? That is not our project. You want to build Bonny Deep Sea, for how many years?”

The governor also called on the people of Rivers State to not be swayed by campaign promises.

He pointed out that many political elites make promises just to woo the masses into joining their parties.

He expressed that politicians should now be held accountable for their promises during the electioneering period.