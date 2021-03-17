People Are Dying Of COVID-19, Vaccines Should Not Be Stopped – NAFDAC

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has expressed that contending with the minimal side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine is better than dying of COVID-19 complications.

NAFDAC director-general, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

She expressed that with the number of lives lost to the pandemic, halting the vaccination campaign in the country is not advisable.

“People are dying of COVID-19. The vaccines should not be stopped unless it is a statistically massive occurrence[side effects].”

She said the AstraZeneca vaccine is not the first to be used under emergency authorization, explaining that other COVID-19 vaccines have been reported to have had adverse effects on people who took the shots.