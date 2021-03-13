Petrol Should Not Sell Above N70 Per Litre, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed that the domestic price of petrol should not exceed N70 per litre.

The major opposition party in Nigeria expressed that this is possible with an honest and transparent administration of the national production capacity and potentials.

PDP warned that any increase in the pump price of petrol would amount to a direct invitation for a mass protest in the country.

It issued the warning to All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Our party holds that the N212 per litre reportedly contemplated in the March pricing template by the APC administration, is wicked, insensitive, and callous.

“It is a barefaced fact that there is no way that Nigerians can survive such hike in fuel price, which will worsen the already agonizing economic situation in the country,” the statement said.

“The continuous unjustified increase in the price of fuel is a deliberate scheme by the APC, through which their leaders fleece Nigerians of billions of naira on daily basis.

“Nigerians have endured enough under the suppressive, corrupt, insensitive and incompetent APC administration and it is our concern that any further increase in fuel price may become the last straw that might break the camel’s back as already cautioned by our party last month.”