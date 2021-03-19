Power Rotation Can End Calls For Secession In Nigeria: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the calls for secession and anarchy by different groups can be quelled by rotation of power.

This advice is coming at a time when there have been various calls for secession by different groups in the country.

Recall that popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho in a viral video expressed that Yoruba people don’t want Nigeria again but Yoruba nation.

Igboho’s statement came a few days after Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, declared the formation of Biafra Customary Government (BCG).

Reacting to the tension in the country, the former lawmaker from Kaduna listed out things that can be done to halt such calls.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“Rotation of power, ending nepotism, entrenching social and economic justice, restoration of law and order, respect for fundamental and democratic rights and patriotic and nationalistic leadership can extinguish the storms of secessionists and anarchists.”