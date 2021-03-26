Power Should Go To South In 2023 — Governor Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has stated that power should shift to the south in 2023.

The governor made this remark on Thursday while speaking at the presentation of a book by Dakuku Perterside, former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He said: “The issue of power rotation is a covenant between us hence the need to shift the power to the south.”

Governor Zulum added that it was time for Nigeria to do the right thing and that every part of the country should be given a sense of belonging.