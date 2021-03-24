Prince Nelson receives a massive applause on social media after exhibiting his acting skills in a monologue

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, has left many fans wowed after exhibiting his acting skills in a monologue.

The former Lockdown housemate shared a video of himself playing the role of a heartbroken husband who discovered his wife of 18 years has a child with another man.

Fans were fascinated that the season 5 ex-housemate has great screen-acting potentials up his sleeves and they encouraged him to keep up the good work and definitely he is going to catch the attention of some Nollywood producers and directors with this piece.

Sharing the video he wrote;

Monologue Series

Imagine spending 18yrs of marriage loving and being there for your spouse and then find out she is having a child with another man and wants to throw it all in the wind.

–

What would you do?

Video below:

His post has since sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below: