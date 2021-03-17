Princess Shyngle Congratulates Burna Boy On His Grammy Win; Confirms They Once Dated

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Princess Shyngle has congratulated her ex boyfriend, Burna Boy on his recent Grammy win.

The actress did this by sharing old video clips to prove that she and the ‘Odogwu’ crooner were once an item.

The movie star, who is now married to her childhood sweetheart, noted that she was there when the musician christened Damini Ogulu was working very hard to get recognized globally.

Her caption reads:

“When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world”

