Prophet Odumeje destroys Idols in a community

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indabosky, has no doubt risen to be one of the most controversial men of God in Nigeria. However, while many people find him to be a phoney, there are those who are simply entertained by him.

All over social media are videos and photos of the self-acclaimed prophet of God either performing miracles, preaching or dancing.

Through these videos and his constant show of affluence which some people believe the source to be questionable, it appears his fan base only seems to keep growing by the day.

Just recently, Prophet Odumeje Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere shared a video online where he was seen destroying an idol image in an undisclosed community.

On his post, He stated that he has destroyed idols and delivered the youth and the community from idol worshipping.

Photos below:

Video below:

The video has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions online as people give their own opinions about it.