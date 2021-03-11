PSG Holds Off Barca To Secure Quater-final Ticket

PSG survived a first-half onslaught from Barcelona to advance to the next round of the Champions League courtesy of a 1-1 draw in Paris.

The Catalan club needed to score four goals for the tie to swing in their favour in Paris and started like a team capable of producing them with Ousmane Dembele wasting some glorious early chances.

However, against the run of play, PSG opened the scoring when Kylian Mbappe dispatched a penalty after Mauro Icardi had been fouled off the ball by Clement Lenglet.

The lead didn’t last long as Barca maestro, Lionel Messi 25-yards shot levelled the game. However, in the last minute of the first half, Messi missed from the spot.

Despite numerous chances in the second half, both teams failed to convert, leaving PSG to ultimately qualify 5-2 on aggregate.