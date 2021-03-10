Put Me In Your Prayers – Ifu Ennada Begs Fans

Rising Nollywood starlet and reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has shared one of the downsides of being a single lady.

The BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ season three former housemate took to her Instagram Story to rant about how difficult it is to contain sexual desires that usually set in especially when a person is single.

The beauty entrepreneur used herself as an instance to pass the message across. This is why she asked everyone to put her in their prayers because it’s really difficult for her to cope with the situation.

The reality TV star also ruled out the option of going into a friend’s-with-benefits situation because it never ends well.

See her post below: