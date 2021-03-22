Quavo Reportedly Did Not Take Back The Bentley He Gifted Saweetie

Popular American rapper, Quavo did not take back the Bentley he bought for his former girlfriend, Saweetie, says a new report by TMZ.

It was earlier reported that the Migos rapper took back the white $350,000 Bentley convertible he bought for her last December following their public split on Twitter.

Many fans arrived at the conclusion that the rapper repossessed the luxury whip because of Saweetie’s series of tweets announcing their breakup after two years of being together.

Read Also: Rihanna Or Karruche: Chris Brown Leaves Fans Confused On Who He Is In Love With

However, a source has disclosed to TMZ that the rapper did not take back the Bentley, adding that there is no evidence to back up the initial claims.