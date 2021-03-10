Queen Elizabeth Reacts To Meghan Markle’s Racism Allegations

Queen Elizabeth II has reacted to the racism allegations made by former Suits actress cum Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The statement issued by the palace on behalf of the Queen reads:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan“.

The statement further said that the issues will be addressed privately by the family.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

See the statement below: