Quick Double Lifts Liverpool Past Leipzig

Quickfire double from pacy forwards, Mo Salah, and Sadio Mane in the second half secured an away victory for Liverpool against Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Liverpool, who has been on a poor run of form in the league, failed to convert many chances in the first half, while Leipzig who needed to score 2 goals to tie the game also saw few chances to score.

However, Liverpool turned the game on its head when Salah cut inside and finished low shortly after Leipzig substitute Alexander Sorloth had struck the bar with a header.

Mane made absolutely sure of Liverpool’s place in the quarterfinal with a neat finish from Divock Origi’s superb cross.