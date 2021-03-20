Rapper Eva Alordiah Narrates Her Battle With Depression

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah has taken to her Twitter page to share her experience with depression and how she overcame it by going into online content creation.

The ‘War Coming’ rapper noted that she felt excited to learn how to make money outside being a music artist.

The 31-year-old rapper and make-up artist also revealed that she made N17 million within 9 months on Instagram, adding that she rejected the offer of a N100,000 performance during that period.

Read Also: I Do Not Like Bras – Eva Alordiah Reveals

The female emcee added that she feels better to know that she no longer needs to depend on her music to survive. Alordiah also said that she is learning how to rap again after the hiatus.

See her full thread below: