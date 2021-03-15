Rapper Skales Proposes To His Girlfriend (Video)

Nigerian rapper and singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, professionally known as Skales, has proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

The musician took to his official Instagram page to share the video of the proposal and was overjoyed with the fact that his girlfriend said yes to the proposal which occurred on her birthday.

Read Also: ‘Sometimes I Feel Underappreciated’ – Rapper, Skales

The ‘Komole’ crooner further noted in the caption that proposing to her made him nervous, adding that the last time he felt so nervous was his first time on stage.

”The last time I felt this nervous was my first time on stage😅 Badman finally got the loving 🥰 She said YES y’all 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨”