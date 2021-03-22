Reactions as video of Davido’s baby mama Chioma dancing seductively at a party surfaces online

Nigerian singer Davido’s bae, Chioma has gotten social media buzzing again.

Celebrity chef and Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Rowland, has gotten tongues rolling on social media after she was spotted dancing in a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, the mother of one who wore a very short black sequenced dress was seen dancing and shaking her backside.

Recall that Chioma reportedly stopped wearing her engagement ring sparking break up rumours. However, the video of Davido and American rapper Mya Yafai holding hands certainly buttress the breakup rumours as it seems the singer may be having an actual affair with Mya.

This video of Chioma caught the attention of many on social media because she has never been seen displaying such seductive dance moves. Some added that she is intentionally doing this to spite Davido and make him want her again following their alleged breakup.

Watch the video below;

Chioma out here living her best life 😍 pic.twitter.com/HjwS3BE6bs — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) March 22, 2021

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@beebo2311 wrote “She don de show her olosho side”

@mimiogah wrote “No more humble and Decent girl agin. Go girl”

@jenyify2 wrote “We no this tactics…so David can notice you again.. If he comes back boom u back to hiding n forming wife material”

@kanmelu wrote “Now she dey show herself.. Before she dey hide before.. PRETENCE NO GOOD O”

@dray_boss wrote “Funny enough it’s now we are seeing the real fun to be with Chioma.”

