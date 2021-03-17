Real Madrid Reaches UCL Quaterfinals With Victory Over Atalanta

Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in three seasons with a convincing 3-1 victory over Atalanta in Madrid.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Real doubled their advantage in the tie when Luka Modric pounced on Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello’s poor clearance to square for Karim Benzema to sweep home.

Also Read: Ibrahimovic Makes Surprising Return To Sweden Squad

Skipper Sergio Ramos added Real’s second from the penalty spot after Vinicius Junior was cynically tripped just inside the area by Rafael Toloi.

The Italian side pulled one back through Luis Muriel’s marvellous 25-yard free-kick but Marco Asensio’s near-post finish quickly silenced any thoughts of a late fightback.