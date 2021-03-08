Regina Daniels Announces Return To Nollywood

Nollywood starlet, Regina Daniels has announced her full return to the movie industry via her official Instagram page.

The mother of one shared a picture of herself and then wrote as caption that she is excited to be heading to a movie location.

“Heading to location……… It’s been a while and I feel super excited Wishing everyone a fruitful week“, she wrote.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Pens Lovely Message To Mum On Her Birthday

Information Nigeria recalls that the former child star recently went all out to put a wide smile on her mother’s face on the occasion of her birthday by gifting her with a brand new car.

See her post below: