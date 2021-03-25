Relationship Counselors Are A Scam – Actress Didi Ekanem

Nigerian actress, Didi Ekanem has described all relationship counsellors as scammers following the cheating confession made by popular American relationship YouTube counselor, Derrick Jaxn.

Taking to her Instagram page, the curvy film star cum fashion entrepreneur reveals that she was a faithful follower of Jaxn’s relationship advice and guidelines until the scales fell off her eyes and she realized the truth about him.

The Akwa Ibom State-born actress also added that she used to believe that Jaxn’s wife was a lucky woman to have him as her husband.

The actress then noted that she has now returned to her senses and would never believe any relationship counselor again.

See her full post below: