Relationships Are Just A Waste Of Time These Days – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has said that relationships are a waste of time these days.

The TV host and actor took to his Twitter page to lament owing to the fact that people seem to be seeking relationships for the wrong reasons these days.

In his words:

“😆Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days! People dating for money. People dating to get access to others they want to sleep with. Unhappy People marrying Unhappy people to cover the culture conditioned shame of being single🤦🏾‍♂️People marrying to cater for their Family. 🤦🏾‍♂️At this rate, with the kind of humans that we have now, e be like to protect your future, peace and stability, na Surrogate/ sperm Bank Sure pass. That way your kids are your kids and no one can destroy your future by dragging them with you.The things we hear!👎🏾”

See his post below: