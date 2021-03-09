Rema Splashes N200k On Man Who Painted A Portrait Of Him

Damilola Ayomide
Nigerian Afro-pop artist, Divine Ikubor, alias Rema, has rewarded a man who created a portrait of him with the sum of N200,000.

The artist reached out to the ‘Woman’ crooner via Twitter. He shared a photo showing the portrait along with the caption:

“I spent over a 100 hours drawing this portrait of @heisrema. I’m officially a Raver Kindly RT till he sees this #Bounce #art” 

On seeing the tweet, the Mavin Records artist replied thus:

Wow I’m super humbled, thank you so much. Hope you can manage a token of 200k for the time spent, pls DM” 

See the exchange below:

The singer’s reply

