Rema Thanks Fans As He Celebrates Two Years In Music Industry

Mavin Records act, Divine Ikubor, alias Rema has celebrated two years of being active in the music industry.

The 20-year-old singer took to his Twitter page to share the cover art of his first EP as a signed artist to Mavin and expressed gratitude for how far he has come.

“2 years in the Game, it all started with this EP. so many wins & trials still I’m Grateful to God for his Grace, for giving me an amazing Team, for blessing me with a supportive fanbase & granting me wisdom that caused me to grow. Greater heights ahead, to God be the glory. 🙏🏾💛 “, he wrote.

See his post below: