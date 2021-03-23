Report Banks Hoarding Forex, CBN Tells Nigerians

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Nigerians not to panic amidst lingering foreign exchange scarcity.

The apex bank stated that there is enough forex for business owners, travellers and parents with students abroad to meet their obligations.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated this on Tuesday at the 278th MPC Press Briefing in Abuja.

He also revealed that at least $80m are disbursed to banks on a weekly basis to enable Nigerians meet their forex responsibilities.

Hence, the apex bank boss charged Nigerians to report any bank withholding forex to a special call centre of the apex bank.