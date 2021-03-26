Resist Urge To Blame Women When Men Cheat – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has weighed in on the topic of cheating in relationships and marriages.

The OAP and vlogger bared her thoughts via her official Twitter account.

According to the fashion entrepreneur and actress, women have no business sharing in the blame whenever a man confesses that he is a cheat.

The media personality further noted that the shame of cheating should be put only on the man and not on the woman.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Shares Disappointment Over Fire Service Showing Up 20 Hours Late After Her Emergency Call

“I know we all love a good hot, pipping, steaming tea but can we try to cultivate the habit of not bashing women for the wrongs of their partners, if a woman gets cheated on by her husband/partner resist the urge to blame her for his wrong doing and no, it’s no reflection on her“, she wrote.

See her full post below: