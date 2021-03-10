Return £4.2m Ibori Loot To Delta State, Reps Tell FG

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the £4.2million loot recovered from Delta State Governor, James Ibori be returned to Delta State.

This is coming few hours after, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami stated that the recovered loot would be taken over by the Federal Government.

Speaking on Wednesday, the lawmakers insisted that the funds were stolen from Delta State and as such should rightly be returned to the state.

They added that the funds are needed for the infrastructural development of the state.

This was the resolution reached after a motion of urgent public importance which was sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta State.

The lawmakers stated that the total money is £6.2 million and not £4.2 million as is being reported.