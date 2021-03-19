Rich People Lied To The Poor That Money Can’t Buy Happiness: Omokri

Former presidential aide and controversial social media commentator, Reno Omokri has said that money can buy happiness.

Taking to his Twitter page, the author, lawyer, and clergyman asserts that the phrase “money can’t buy happiness” was invented by rich people who don’t want poor people to threaten their accumulation of more wealth.

He further added that money is very conducive to happiness because no one is sad after receiving bank credit alerts.

“The phrase ‘money cant buy happiness’ was invented by happy rich people to prevent the poor from threatening their wealth! Money is very, very, very, conducive to happiness! Are you not happy when you get bank alerts? Was it poverty that caused it? #RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu“, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: