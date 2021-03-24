Rosy Meurer finally opens up on faking her pregnancy after being dragged over her postpartum body

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has reacted to speculations of faking her pregnancy following her snatched postpartum body.

We had earlier reported the new mom came under heavy criticism after sharing a new photo on Instagram.

Reacting to the photo, netizens expressed shock about the actress fast fitness after her pregnancy.

Many social media users further alleged she might have done a surrogate or bought the baby and faked the baby bump online.

They dragged Rosy Meurer, to tell the truth about her pregnancy.

In what may seem like a reaction to the rumour peddled against her, Rosy Meurer shut naysayers saying what God cannot do does not exist.

According to the actress, who marvelled at God’s love in her life, God has done what she cannot do for herself.

She wrote: “God has done for me what i cannot do for myself. What God cannot do does not exist!”.

