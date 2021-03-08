Samklef Apologizes After Being Called Out

Veteran music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, alias Samklef has apologized for his insensitive tweet about fast-rising singer, Tems.

The hitmaker turned blogger was made to tender an apology after his tweet about the backside of Tems hit the wrong nerve with Twitter users, particularly singer Simi.

The producer noted that he didn’t intend to disrespect Tems with the tweet.

His apology reads:

“I was misinterpreted Cause of Simi reply I didn’t mean no disrespect to Tems and I already explain myself and apologize about it. It was caption that was meant to be funny. Now I know better. To my ladies I know the real one.”

See his tweet below: