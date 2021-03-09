Samklef Celebrates Women On International Women’s Day Amid Backlash

Veteran music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, alias Samklef, has celebrated women on International Women’s Day despite the backlash he received following his viral now-deleted tweet.

The hitmaker record producer and musician turned blogger and media entrepreneur wrote a short message on his Twitter page.

He advised women to stop complaining about how all men are the same. He added that women should not bother expecting validation from men.

In his words:

“Dear women u are more powerful than men. Stop the all men are the same ish. Na woman born man. U don’t need no validation from men. U guys a special. Happy INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY.”

See his tweet below: